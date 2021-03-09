Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust makes up 1.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,045 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,377,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 610,351 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

SVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

