Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,736 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,523,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 168,873.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 170,562 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1,378.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,667 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.93. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

