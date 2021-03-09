ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.58

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.58 and traded as high as $12.17. ARMOUR Residential REIT shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 1,877,185 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In other news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $104,889.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $456,793.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

