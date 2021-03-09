Arqma (ARQ) Trading 20.9% Higher This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $78,693.20 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,654.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.65 or 0.03409859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.00371477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.23 or 0.00993931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.00412635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00346225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.30 or 0.00249384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,536,618 coins and its circulating supply is 8,492,074 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

