Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Hits New 52-Week High at $299.00

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.82), with a volume of 6290166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 248.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 173.08. The company has a market capitalization of £518.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.