Artal Group S.A. Boosts Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 1.2% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Artal Group S.A. owned 3.60% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $54,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,177,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 760,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antipodean Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,471.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.40. 12,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,679. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

