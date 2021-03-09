Artal Group S.A. Boosts Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics comprises 0.9% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.73% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $42,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,409,006. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

TPTX traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.01. 4,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $108.06. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

