Artal Group S.A. Boosts Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 1.5% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.24% of Zillow Group worth $71,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after purchasing an additional 839,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 332,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,753,000 after buying an additional 309,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.00. 84,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,556. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. Insiders sold a total of 153,730 shares of company stock worth $23,298,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.