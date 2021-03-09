Artal Group S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,090 shares during the period. IGM Biosciences accounts for approximately 2.3% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Artal Group S.A. owned 3.91% of IGM Biosciences worth $105,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after buying an additional 265,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 116.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

NASDAQ IGMS traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.86. 2,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,988. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 111,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,410. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $146,114.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,527.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,958 shares of company stock valued at $629,543 in the last 90 days. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

