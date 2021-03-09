Artal Group S.A. Buys New Shares in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,248,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.94% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 180.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,851 shares of company stock worth $8,361,500 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.91 on Monday, reaching $59.15. 8,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,465. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

