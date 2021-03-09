Artal Group S.A. Decreases Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Artal Group S.A. reduced its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.66% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DYN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $16.40. 5,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

