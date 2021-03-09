Artal Group S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Artal Group S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,405 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 3.67% of Albireo Pharma worth $26,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,185,556. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Albireo Pharma stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.38. 2,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.