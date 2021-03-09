Artal Group S.A. Grows Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned 3.96% of Aptinyx worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 556,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 380,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 182,836 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 76,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of APTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,574. The company has a market cap of $204.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Aptinyx Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.