Artal Group S.A. Has $25.86 Million Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.81% of ALX Oncology worth $25,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,390,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,287,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

ALXO traded up $6.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.17. 4,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,595. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

