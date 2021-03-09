Artal Group S.A. Has $27.63 Million Stock Holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Artal Group S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned 2.76% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $716,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.49. 171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.88. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

