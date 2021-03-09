Artal Group S.A. Has $32.63 Million Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.92% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $32,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SWTX stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.76. 8,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,846. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.40. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

