Artal Group S.A. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Artal Group S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,963,969 shares of company stock valued at $612,660,794 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

MRNA traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $130.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

