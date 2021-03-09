Artal Group S.A. Has $61.54 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. KE accounts for approximately 1.3% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.11% of KE worth $61,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,486,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $76,625,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KE by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after buying an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 72,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,024. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

