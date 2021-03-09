Artal Group S.A. Invests $46.55 Million in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,606,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,551,000. SQZ Biotechnologies makes up 1.0% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 6.50% of SQZ Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,099,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of SQZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,707. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.05.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SQZ Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.