Artal Group S.A. Lowers Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Artal Group S.A. cut its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. argenx accounts for 1.9% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.63% of argenx worth $88,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in argenx by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after purchasing an additional 454,976 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $6.08 on Monday, hitting $295.83. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,807. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

