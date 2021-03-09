Artal Group S.A. Makes New $39.37 Million Investment in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,317,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,000. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 2.35% of Kronos Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRON. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000.

NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,753. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

