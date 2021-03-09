Artal Group S.A. Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Kinnate Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,314,000.

KNTE stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.36. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNTE. Wedbush began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

