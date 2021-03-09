Artal Group S.A. Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Kinnate Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,314,000.
KNTE stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,820. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.36. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $48.75.
Kinnate Biopharma Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE).
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.