Artal Group S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 3.60% of ContraFect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 77.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 82.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.08. ContraFect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

