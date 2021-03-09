Artal Group S.A. Reduces Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Artal Group S.A. lowered its holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 1.84% of Spero Therapeutics worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPRO shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,249. Corporate insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

