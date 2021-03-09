Artal Group S.A. Sells 100,000 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Artal Group S.A. decreased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.88% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $28,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,137. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

