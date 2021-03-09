Artal Group S.A. Sells 100,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Artal Group S.A. reduced its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises about 2.7% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 1.60% of Fate Therapeutics worth $127,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 28,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.70. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.59.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $3,091,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,580,368.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

