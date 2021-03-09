Artal Group S.A. Sells 200,000 Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Artal Group S.A. lowered its position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.61% of Translate Bio worth $22,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 147,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 254.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Translate Bio by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,924. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Several research firms recently commented on TBIO. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

