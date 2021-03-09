Artal Group S.A. Takes $3.66 Million Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 0.98% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNS traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.56. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,230. The company has a market cap of $537.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

