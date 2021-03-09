Artal Group S.A. Takes $34.88 Million Position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,720,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,879,000. Artal Group S.A. owned 4.80% of Foghorn Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $621,000.

FHTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.57. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

