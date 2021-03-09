Artal Group S.A. Takes Position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.42% of Idera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:IDRA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. 22,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $218.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

