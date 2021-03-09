Artal Group S.A. Takes Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,000. Praxis Precision Medicines comprises 0.9% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned 1.96% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRAX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.41. 1,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

PRAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.