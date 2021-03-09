Artfinity (AT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $47.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 38.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $885,681.63 and $47.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Artfinity Coin Profile

AT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

