Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.54.

Shares of AX.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.49. The company had a trading volume of 155,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,040. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 460.00. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.90.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

