Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,718 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 193.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 330,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $371,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.48. 2,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

