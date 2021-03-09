Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Achieves $468.09 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.02 or 0.00025255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $468.09 million and $13.77 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00056381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.84 or 0.00803290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00066850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

