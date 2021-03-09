Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 10.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares shot up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $32.83. 1,385,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,440,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

