Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABG. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $180.06 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

