Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.63 ($4.18).

Several research firms have weighed in on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 18th.

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 383.40 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.75. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

