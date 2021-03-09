Asch (XAS) Price Up 18.5% This Week

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Asch coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Asch has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $14,505.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Asch has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $276.35 or 0.00510370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00069594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00077718 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.42 or 0.00525288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00076967 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io . The official website for Asch is www.asch.io

