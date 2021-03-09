Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $237.50

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $237.50 and last traded at $237.50, with a volume of 3053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average of $177.81. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

