Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,133.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,133 ($54.00) and last traded at GBX 4,123 ($53.87), with a volume of 132657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,036 ($52.73).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,010 ($39.33).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,860.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,271.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

