ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 6,500 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASC stock traded up GBX 164 ($2.14) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,394 ($70.47). 85,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,723. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,844 ($76.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,897.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen purchased 1,995 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.