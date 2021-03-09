Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.22

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.