Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Increased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology accounts for 1.4% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Aspen Technology worth $38,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $149.50 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

