Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of Assurant by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,148,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

