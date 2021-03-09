Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~10.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.45.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

