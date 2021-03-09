Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.80-10.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.46. Assurant also updated its FY21 guidance to ~10.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.