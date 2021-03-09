Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

ARGGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

