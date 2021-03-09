AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

LON AZN traded up GBX 147 ($1.92) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 7,005 ($91.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,379.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,920.60.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

