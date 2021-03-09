AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Lowered to $63.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZN. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $48.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,358,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,500 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,832,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,746,000 after acquiring an additional 458,752 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,443,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $4,635,311,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

